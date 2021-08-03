Williamson insists ‘rumpy pumpy’ must be in Latin

The Education Secretary has demanded that Latin be taught in all schools to describe all carnal acts and order from the wine menu. Coitus and cunnilingus will make a return to the curriculum, although for Eton they never left the entrance exam.

An Education spokesman explained: ‘It’s vitally important that school children learn the correct terminology for the sexual acts Ministers will one day be paying them to do. No matter how depraved, the Romans and Bullingdon club have a name for it’.

The three ‘R’s’ will be replaced with their Latin equivalents – Reach Arounds, Rimming and Rhinoceros f$cking. Mr. Williamson insisted that traditional Romans vocab would break down social barriers and spice up the bedroom. His spokesman said: ‘Veni, vidi, vici translated from the Latin means ‘premature ejaculation’.’