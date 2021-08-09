Syrian villagers send sympathy message to Brits unable to go on holiday

A remote village in war-torn Syria has sent a message of support to the people of Great Britain who find themselves unable to enjoy a fortnight’s holiday on a sunny beach this year due to the covid-19 health emergency.

Asawi al Hab, a small village on the border with Lebanon, has been shelled and attacked by government forces, killing or injuring more than half of the population.

A doctor in a local hospital said: “It’s been pretty grim here for a number of years. When we heard that British people wouldn’t be able to jet off to Benidorm due to uncertainty over the traffic light system, we couldn’t just stand by and do nothing. So we’re offering cheap accommodation for any Brits who want to spend a week or two in our country.

“Of course, there’s a pretty good chance they’ll be shelled on a daily basis by Assad’s forces or strafed by Russian fighter jets, but at least the weather’s good at this time of year, and they’ll go home with a healthy tan.’

A spokesman for The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said, “We don’t recommend a holiday in Syria at this time, unless you’re pretty elderly or have an underlying health condition, in which case, your body could conceivably end up like those piled high in our own streets during the third wave, although the prime minister has assured the country that this may or may not be the case if we all use our British common sense.”