‘Is the BBC too obsessed with itself?’, BBC TV news anchor asks BBC’s BBC reporter

The BBC is not obsessed with itself, according to a report by the BBC’s BBC correspondent, Tim Ledger. The report contradicts another BBC internal investigation commissioned by the BBC, entitled ‘Whither the BBC? A BBC inquiry on BBC attitudes to the BBC’.

However, tonight on Panorama the British Broadcasting Corporation will broadcast a thorough investigation into charges that the BBC is too obsessed with examining whether it is too obsessed with itself. The report finds no evidence whatsoever of what experts have dubbed ‘John Simpson Syndrome’.

Attempts by the BBC to make a fly-on-the-wall documentary about itself have lead to a massive feedback loop and an eternal philosophical paradox.