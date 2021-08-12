Russia wants its money back from British embassy traitor

Screen Shot 2021-08-11 at 20.07.15

Following the arrest of an employee in Britain’s Berlin embassy who was allegedly passing intelligence to Russia, the Kremlin has asked for a full refund.

“We paid David S a fortune to feed us high-level intelligence from the British government,” said a Russian government spokesman. “However, he gave us nothing that you could possibly call intelligence.”

“All we got from his bug inside Downing Street was a constant stream of plummy-voiced burbling, which our agents can make no sense of whatsoever, and night-time quarrels – apparently over the new wallpaper and a badly-behaved mongrel called Dylan.”

“That’s how the Russians got stung,” said a senior MI6 officer. “There’s no point trying to spy out British state intelligence. There isn’t any left.”

 

Share this story...

Posted: Aug 12th, 2021 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , , , , , , ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2021 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer