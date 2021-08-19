World Leader Constantine III issues warning on troop withdrawal

Roman Emperor Constantine III briefed reporters today on the planned troop withdrawal from Britannia. He said:-

“We are proud have having brought peace and civilisation to an island full of pagan euro-sceptics. However, with the current Empire balance of payments crisis, we can no longer afford to spaff 10m denarii a year up against Hadrians Wall, even if it does keep out the very worst of the barbarians.

When we leave, Britannia must not become a breeding ground for terrorism, or heaven forbid, badly behaving football supporters.

I called a meeting of Cobra but it just hissed and tried to bite me. I intend to recall the Senate to approve my decision. Ha ha only joking – they will do whatever I tell ‘em.”

Image: ubcmio/Pixabay