Dad arrested for dancing the Macarena

A 45 year old man who became an internet sensation for dancing the Macarena at a family barbecue has been arrested by authorities.

Father of three, Simon Reynolds is being questioned after being accused of ‘improper behaviour’ in a back garden in Jedburgh, a statement said.It is not clear what his motive was or if he will be formally charged by police, though a spokesman said that alcohol may well have been involved.

The clip of Mr Reynolds has somewhat divided opinions on social media: while some users have defended the man and even called him a ‘hero’, others, including his children, suggested his behaviour was ‘mental’ and ‘a total embarrassment’.

Last month in the town, a middle aged woman was arrested for ‘dabbing’ in a branch of Claire’s Accessories.

