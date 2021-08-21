Ear wax “endlessly fascinating” confirms Lancashire man

Jack Pickles of Blackpool has explained to his wife that the wax, and other items, pulled from his ears are things of incredible interest.

Mrs Pickles explained the revelation; “Whatever’s going on; eating meals, watching TV or just chatting, if Jack finds something on his finger that’s come out his his ear, he has to examine it. I’m sure he’s got a collection somewhere.”

Mr Pickles denied having a collection, although he admitted it was “a cracking idea.”

Mrs Pickles has recently filed for divorce after the giant screen at a sports event showed him comparing two lumps and discussing them with the man next door.