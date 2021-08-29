God Endorses Kanye West, Refuses to Comment on Biden/Trump

Despite facing a busy day deciding which children in Africa will live past 12, God has decided to chime in on American politics and give his full endorsement to Kanye West.

The all mighty lord and saviour initially refused to comment on the Biden vs Trump race and proclaimed Kayne West is the only man capable of running the United States. This comes as no surprise as Kayne has previously stated ‘I’m like a vessel, and God has chosen me to be the voice and the connector’.

West previously announced his campaign for presidency on July 4th. He stated he will run for the Birthday Party, because ‘when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday’. West’s campaign has been described as having a ‘Republican leaning, pro-black religious platform’, which is a perfect platform for the lord.

God said ‘Kanye is the perfect man for the job because he doesn’t think too well and does what I say’. God refused to comment on the Biden and Trump campaigns. Sources are saying God saw both of them doing unmentionable acts to women.

West, who is most famous for being a musical genius with lyrics like ‘In a French ass restaurant, Hurry up with my damn croissants’ and ‘Brrat-tat-da-da-da-da Ga-ga-ga-ga’ will have a difficult time securing the nations top spot after failing to get the required number of signature for several states.

Anything is possible in this election and with the backing of God the Kanye campaign just might stand a chance. When asked what he thought of Gods endorsement Kayne stated ‘I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle’.

Image by Henryk Niestrój from Pixabay