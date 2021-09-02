Britain Withdraws From Isle of Wight

Driven out by the Telly Ban, geriatric fundamentalists who ‘Don’t hold with them funny modern things like leccertricity and other sinister witchcraft’, British armed forces were defeated after suffering many years catastrophic losses as servicemen were, for the most part, hideously bored to death.

Just months after the last occupying forces were slowly ferried ashore to the mainland, the Telly Ban swept – well, slowly ambled and shuffled – into power, and before long were filling post office queues (both of them) across the length and breadth of the island.

‘We knew they wouldn’t last’ said one resident. ‘They only been here since – when was it Mrs Taylor lost her cat? – can only be a few hundred years ago. Bringing complicated things like clocks, mysterious magic things like wireless sets and dangerous machines like bicycles. And their fancy ways, like educating girls, and boys, and even teaching them to read and write. We’ll soon put a stop to all that nonsense.’

 

Hat-tip ArthurPyke

 

