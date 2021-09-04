Now that’s what I call dancing… gov, vol 1.

Get Down ‘n’ Load the new app NOW THATS WHAT I CALL DANCING…GOV! Vol 1. From K-Tel, dedicated to the Grand Master Duchy of Dance..the Aberdeen Ace himself, Michael the Move Gove… featuring all the grooves to get you moving shapes like the maestro himself featuring.

Gove on a Mountain Top, Goving on Up Goving on Down, Hot Gove, A Whole Lotta of Gove, Crazy Little Thing Called Gove, Radar Gove and I Want to Know What Gove Is?

And featuring Michael’s very own personal favourite, the fabulous Chi Lites disco classic ‘Stoned out of My Mind’ and many more attributed to the suited and booted love god, soon to be new face of M&S Menswear.

Although it looks as if the album’s not going to be hit with everyone. A spokesman for No. 10 commented: ‘Well Michael’s attempts to get down with the kids are all very fine, but he looks rather sad. Some colleagues have suggested it’s a pity he didn’t choose to include the Robert Knight classic, Gove on a Mountain Top, as pretty much to a man, they regarded it might be the best place for him for the next few weeks.’