Don’t trigger Article 50 on my account, says Trigger

Trigger, the affable roadsweeper and Nags Head regular from Only Fools and Horses, has distanced himself from the Brexit negotiations after expressing his frustration with the almost incessant media references to Article 50 being ‘triggered’.

‘I’m fed up with it, Dave,’ Trigger told Times journalist Rodney Williams. ‘If they think the whole Brexit agenda is a busted flush, they should say so. Article 50 and constitutional crises are the only things I’m compared to. It’s offensive and I’m not trigger-happy.’

The idea of Article 50 being triggered was initially designed to conjure up an image of David Cameron and George Osborne standing at the Commons bar on the eve of the Brexit vote, with Cameron whispering ‘Play it cool son, I think we’re in here’, before falling away into oblivion. However, the outcome is now said to be more reminiscent of the chandelier scene.

chrisf

Share this story...

















