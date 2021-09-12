Gross incompetence saves UK from catastrophic implosion

depression-1251619_640

The UK government has been busily demonstrating ill intent towards its own country and most of its people. Especially the diligent ones who actually get things done and flog their own guts out keeping everything just about afloat in the face of Tory-led cocking it right up.

There is, however, rather good news. Despite the wide-eyed appetite for causing as much unnecessary suffering as possible, gross incompetence and an unparalleled level of negligence by government mean that fumbling attempts to dismantle the whole show have not been as widespread as intended.

Share this story...

Posted: Sep 12th, 2021 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2021 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer