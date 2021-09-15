Jab for 12-15’s will protect against pinch punch first of the month

The Government have tried to reassure parents that the Covid jab is safe for teenagers, by suggesting that it provides protection against wedgies, noogies and the inevitable ‘wet willy’. They also claim that the jab will guard against acne – but only in the arm that has the injection.

One doctor explained: ‘There is a very real risk to teenagers receiving a pinch and a punch, if they have not been vaccinated. The Covid jab is 74% effective against all forms of tomfoolery and gives 99% protection against larks’.

Meanwhile anti-vaxxers have declared: ‘White rabbits. No returns!’

Image: Unsplash: Mika Baumeister