Ron Jenkins resigns as viewer of GB News

GB News official viewer, Ron Jenkins of Clacton, has announced his resignation citing repeated targeting adverts.

“It became very difficult”, explained Mr Jenkins, “Obviously, I enjoy the veiled racism, and the reassurance that Brexit is a great idea – I’d drink a toast to that, if the shops hadn’t run out of beer for some reason. But the targeted adverts became overwhelming – when an advert came up saying ‘Ron, it’s your turn to take the bins out’, I realised that being the only viewer for a TV channel has it’s drawbacks.”

Image: Unsplash/Dario