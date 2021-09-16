Surgical appliance replaces Foreign Secretary

IMG_2015

The replacement of Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab by a truss has been widely welcomed at Westminster. It’s the first time a senior member of any British cabinet has been replaced by a device designed to counter the effects of a hernia.

‘This is a brilliant appointment’, one Tory grandee said. At last we have a Foreign Secretary who will take a firm grip of a difficult situation. It shows Boris’s creativity in making an appointment with which everyone will be comfortable, especially when they stand up suddenly. Conservative MP and doctor Mike Smythe explained ‘Very often the symptom a truss can effectively deal with is an enlarged scrotum, and I can think of no better description of Mr Raab.’

Share this story...

Posted: Sep 16th, 2021 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , , ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2021 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer