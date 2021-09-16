Surgical appliance replaces Foreign Secretary

The replacement of Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab by a truss has been widely welcomed at Westminster. It’s the first time a senior member of any British cabinet has been replaced by a device designed to counter the effects of a hernia.

‘This is a brilliant appointment’, one Tory grandee said. At last we have a Foreign Secretary who will take a firm grip of a difficult situation. It shows Boris’s creativity in making an appointment with which everyone will be comfortable, especially when they stand up suddenly. Conservative MP and doctor Mike Smythe explained ‘Very often the symptom a truss can effectively deal with is an enlarged scrotum, and I can think of no better description of Mr Raab.’