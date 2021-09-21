Big Dick Energy is one of several smaller energy companies struggling with high wholesale gas prices.

A spokesman with BDE read a statement, whilst swaggering: ‘At this rate we’re going to have to start diversifying into gaslighting. I would say I have a lengthy penis, when the only lengthy things about me are my list of failed relationships and my criminal record.’

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwartengergy was allegedly seen rolling a gas canister into his house, shouting ‘Don’t get high on your own supply bitches… mentioning no Goves.’

Other utility companies who may be in trouble include Hi NRG, The Gas Man Cometh, Knowing Methane Knowing Youthane, Rock the Gasbah, Lil Gas X and Gas You Like It.

Hat tip Lockjaw54

Image: Magnascan/Pixabay