Big Dick Energy latest utility company in trouble

flame-580342_1280

Big Dick Energy is one of several smaller energy companies struggling with high wholesale gas prices.

A spokesman with BDE read a statement, whilst swaggering: ‘At this rate we’re going to have to start diversifying into gaslighting. I would say I have a lengthy penis, when the only lengthy things about me are my list of failed relationships and my criminal record.’

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwartengergy was allegedly seen rolling a gas canister into his house, shouting ‘Don’t get high on your own supply bitches… mentioning no Goves.’

Other utility companies who may be in trouble include Hi NRG, The Gas Man Cometh, Knowing Methane Knowing Youthane, Rock the Gasbah, Lil Gas X and Gas You Like It.

Hat tip Lockjaw54

 

Image:  Magnascan/Pixabay

Share this story...

Posted: Sep 21st, 2021 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , , , , , ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2021 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer