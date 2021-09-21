Northern commuters delighted by London Underground extension

People living outside the M25 have been celebrating, euphoric with the news that an extra two stations have been added to the London Underground network.

Piotr Polkowski from Glasgow said: ‘Two miles of track, to two new stops at a cost of only £1.1 billion? It’s brilliant news! I cannot wait for the trickle down benefits to level us up. Most of our bus and train services have been cancelled or smell like public toilets.’

Luke Lyle from Manchester added ‘Booking a Manchester to Leeds return costs more than a month’s salary. On average it’s 3 days late and also a bus. Still, I would far rather the government used the magic money tree for shaving 10 minutes off the journey time from London.’

Tory strategist Clementine Carruthers shrugged ‘I mean it’s on the Northern Line, that’s close enough. What more do these red wall oiks want, actual infrastructure?’