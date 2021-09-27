Apple users in the EU were today outraged by plans to force them to use the same USB-C charging cables as the ordinary Windows or Android user. “We are used to a cooler, more ergonomic, slicker form of electricity” said Ambroos, 26, from Amsterdam. “And what if Android users want to borrow my charger? What can I say?” She asked.

Apple are said to be developing designs to comply with the regulations, but the Apple chargers and sockets will be retained in new models alongside the new ones. A spokesman said: “There will be a USB-C port in the centre of the back of the case, covered by a flap. The flap will open only when you push a button on an app which will be free to download to a linked Apple phone. This action will also purchase for you a new Apple charger, unless you disable this feature in settings.”

Image: Unsplash/Andreas Haslinger