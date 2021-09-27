Priti Patel welcomes opportunity to deport people on Christmas day

The government’s temporary visa plan has been welcomed by the Home Secretary, it has been reported.

A spokesperson for Ms Patel explained; “Her instinct is to keep all foreigners out of Britain – she still remembers the look on her parents’ faces when the border police escorted them to the the airport – so she was cautious about the temporary visa scheme when she first heard about it. But when they told her the visa expires on Christmas Eve, she had a vision of of festive police vans arriving outside people’s homes on Christmas morning that gave her a smile she hasn’t lost yet.”

Image: Pixabay/karosieben