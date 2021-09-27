TakeBackControl means ‘please come back at double the price’, Government confirms

The British Government has confirmed the underlying message of the flagship #TakeBackControl message to Vote Leave was that foreign workers should leave the UK then return to the UK for higher wages.

Critics of British immigration policy had previously contended that European visa conditions allowed European workers to undercut British ones, thereby leading to pervasive unemployment among ‘indigenous Brits’.

However, post-Brexit labour statistics have suggested a different view. But the British Government has now acted in contravention of the earlier implied message by pleading to non-British workers to come to the UK as HGV drivers and fruit pickers amidst a labour shortage in those areas.

A spokesperson confirmed: “Look – we have taken back control: we are taking back control by taking back the workers from whom we had taken back contr… wait what was the question?”

Image: Pixabay/andreas160578